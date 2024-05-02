Summit Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

American Tower stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.34. 1,259,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,735. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

