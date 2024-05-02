Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $59.45. 5,931,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,864,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
