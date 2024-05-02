Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,829 shares of company stock valued at $965,274. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

