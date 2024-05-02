Summit Global Investments Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 946,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.64. 9,224,732 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

