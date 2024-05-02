Summit Global Investments Sells 5,386 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $232,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $6.92 on Thursday, reaching $476.31. 1,593,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

