Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.94. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 7,090,301 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 20.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

