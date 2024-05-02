Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Amgen worth $481,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 445,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amgen by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

AMGN traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.64 and a 200-day moving average of $281.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

