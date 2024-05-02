Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of McDonald’s worth $675,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.51. 1,414,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,789. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.27.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.63.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

