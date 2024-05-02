Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,551,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of RTX worth $382,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.53. 1,820,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

