Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Adobe worth $849,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $473.18. 1,018,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.90 and a 200 day moving average of $562.78. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

