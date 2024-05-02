Swiss National Bank Has $658.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,095,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 320,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Intel worth $658,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,060,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,382,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

