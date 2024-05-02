Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Deere & Company worth $342,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.17 on Thursday, reaching $394.67. 897,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,537. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

