Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Salesforce worth $800,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,581,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,768,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,768,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,993 shares of company stock worth $180,212,524. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,542. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.76 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.67. The company has a market capitalization of $263.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

