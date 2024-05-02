Swiss National Bank Sells 24,500 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Intuit worth $547,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

Intuit stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $614.76. 393,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $639.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

