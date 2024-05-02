Swiss National Bank Sells 7,200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $395,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Booking stock traded up $26.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,442.00. 181,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,985. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,531.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3,395.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.