Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,489,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $504,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $15.42 on Thursday, hitting $179.53. 17,103,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $181.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

