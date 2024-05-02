Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 147,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of ConocoPhillips worth $434,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 163.9% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.