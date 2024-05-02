Synchrony Financial to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

