Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Synopsys worth $107,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.2 %

Synopsys stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $521.32. 628,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.46 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.