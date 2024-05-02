Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32. Sysco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,454. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

