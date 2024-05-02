TD Securities Cuts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$42.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.17.

Shares of FN traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,177. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.03.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

