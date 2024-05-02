Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $113.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of THC traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,109. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

