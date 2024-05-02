Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.77 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77, Briefing.com reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.3 %

THC opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.