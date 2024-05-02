Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.77 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77, Briefing.com reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.3 %
THC opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.
Insider Activity
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.