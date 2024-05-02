TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.27. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 2,142,429 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WULF has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

