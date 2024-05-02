Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,260,039,000 after buying an additional 2,293,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,785,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,765,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $206.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.