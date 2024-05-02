Tether Market Cap Tops $110.61 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Tether has a market cap of $110.61 billion and approximately $57.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 113,086,550,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,595,728,041 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.