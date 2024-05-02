Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.