The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,399 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $91,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after buying an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after buying an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,512. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.