The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 2,186,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

