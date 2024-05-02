The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,725,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,085,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

