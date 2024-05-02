The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 279.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 597,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $129,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Progressive Stock Down 1.1 %

PGR traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.42. 762,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $216.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

