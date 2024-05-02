The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $776,726.80 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.41. 1,001,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

