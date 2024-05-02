The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Walt Disney worth $650,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 191,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 3,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 48,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

