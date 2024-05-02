Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 5,507,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,564,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tilray by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 272.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 193,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

