Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Up 14.3%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 143,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 102,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.80.

Torq Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.