Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 2,011.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE CVM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 133,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEL-SCI ( NYSE:CVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

(Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.