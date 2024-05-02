Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,211 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 853.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE HLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,937,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

