Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $24,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,345,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at about $13,885,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 454,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 361,195 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,277. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,393. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.