Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.46. 3,325,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,468. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

