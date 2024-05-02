Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,777,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 112,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,815. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.67.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. Camping World’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.