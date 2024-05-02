Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $44,000 Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 155.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 3,474,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,016. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.