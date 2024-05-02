Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 200.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 587,123 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $440,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 826,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,337. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.95.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 44.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

