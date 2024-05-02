Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 335.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BCH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 141,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.56. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $24.10.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 41.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

