Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 232.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 216,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.94. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

