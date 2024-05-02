Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,963 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Green Plains Stock Up 3.1 %

GPRE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,172. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

