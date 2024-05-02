Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,539 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCYC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 606,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.
Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
