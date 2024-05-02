Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,354,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,170,000 after purchasing an additional 210,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.98. 623,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.28. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

