Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Trane Technologies worth $141,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.31. The stock had a trading volume of 567,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.