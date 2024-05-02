Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,397. The company has a market capitalization of $709.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.81%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,222.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

