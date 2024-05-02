Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TRIN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $712.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

